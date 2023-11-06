Monday's game features the NC State Wolfpack (0-0) and the Citadel Bulldogs (0-0) facing off at PNC Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 84-61 win for heavily favored NC State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

NC State vs. Citadel Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network Extra

Where: Raleigh, North Carolina

Venue: PNC Arena

NC State vs. Citadel Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 84, Citadel 61

Spread & Total Prediction for NC State vs. Citadel

Computer Predicted Spread: NC State (-23.5)

NC State (-23.5) Computer Predicted Total: 144.6

NC State Performance Insights

Last year, NC State was 41st in college basketball offensively (77.7 points scored per game) and 202nd defensively (70.8 points conceded).

The Wolfpack were 54th in the nation in rebounds per game (34) and 206th in rebounds conceded (31.6) last year.

NC State was 204th in the country in assists (12.7 per game) last year.

Beyond the arc, the Wolfpack were 74th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (8.3) last year. They were 151st in 3-point percentage at 34.7%.

Defensively, NC State was 38th in the country in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6 last season. It was 64th in 3-point percentage allowed at 31.8%.

NC State attempted 37.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 62.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.6% of NC State's baskets were 3-pointers, and 71.4% were 2-pointers.

