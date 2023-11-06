The NC State Wolfpack face the Citadel Bulldogs on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the NC State vs. Citadel matchup in this article.

NC State vs. Citadel Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

NC State vs. Citadel Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total NC State Moneyline Citadel Moneyline BetMGM NC State (-20.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel NC State (-20.5) 145.5 -6000 +1600 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

NC State vs. Citadel Betting Trends (2022-23)

NC State went 15-15-0 ATS last season.

Wolfpack games went over the point total 15 out of 30 times last season.

Citadel put together a 12-16-0 ATS record last year.

In Bulldogs games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 11 times.

