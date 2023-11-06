The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-0) are double-digit, 24.5-point underdogs against the Pittsburgh Panthers (0-0) at Petersen Events Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The matchup has an over/under of 138.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

N.C. A&T vs. Pittsburgh Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Petersen Events Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pittsburgh -24.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Aggies Betting Records & Stats

N.C. A&T combined with its opponents to score more than 138.5 points in 13 of 22 games last season.

The Aggies had a 144.6-point average over/under in their matchups last year, 6.1 more points than the point total for this game.

Against the spread, the Aggies were 10-12-0 last season.

Pittsburgh covered the spread more often than N.C. A&T last season, recording an ATS record of 21-12-0, compared to the 10-12-0 record of the Aggies.

N.C. A&T vs. Pittsburgh Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 138.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 138.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pittsburgh 20 60.6% 75.1 145.9 69.7 143.5 141.1 N.C. A&T 13 59.1% 70.8 145.9 73.8 143.5 142.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional N.C. A&T Insights & Trends

The Aggies' 70.8 points per game last year were only 1.1 more points than the 69.7 the Panthers gave up.

N.C. A&T put together a 6-5 ATS record and a 9-7 overall record last season in games it scored more than 69.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

N.C. A&T vs. Pittsburgh Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pittsburgh 21-12-0 0-0 21-12-0 N.C. A&T 10-12-0 0-1 10-12-0

N.C. A&T vs. Pittsburgh Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Pittsburgh N.C. A&T 14-3 Home Record 8-5 7-5 Away Record 4-10 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 9-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.6 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.