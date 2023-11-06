Monday's contest that pits the Pittsburgh Panthers (0-0) versus the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-0) at Petersen Events Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-62 in favor of Pittsburgh, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

The game has no line set.

N.C. A&T vs. Pittsburgh Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Petersen Events Center

N.C. A&T vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Pittsburgh 82, N.C. A&T 62

Spread & Total Prediction for N.C. A&T vs. Pittsburgh

Computer Predicted Spread: Pittsburgh (-19.8)

Pittsburgh (-19.8) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

N.C. A&T Performance Insights

With 70.8 points per game on offense, N.C. A&T ranked 195th in the country last year. Defensively, it surrendered 73.8 points per contest, which ranked 284th in college basketball.

The Aggies, who ranked 178th in college basketball with 31.8 rebounds per game, allowed 35.6 rebounds per contest, which was third-worst in the country.

Last season N.C. A&T ranked 289th in college basketball in assists, delivering 11.7 per game.

Last year the Aggies committed 11.6 turnovers per game (152nd-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.8 turnovers per contest (183rd-ranked).

The Aggies ranked 74th in college basketball with 8.3 threes per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 215th with a 33.5% shooting percentage from three-point land.

N.C. A&T allowed 7.5 three-pointers per game (218th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 32.8% (112th-ranked) from three-point land.

When it comes to shot breakdown, N.C. A&T took 59.2% two-pointers (accounting for 67.2% of the team's baskets) and 40.8% threes (32.8%).

