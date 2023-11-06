The Pittsburgh Panthers will start their 2023-24 campaign facing the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pittsburgh vs. N.C. A&T matchup.

N.C. A&T vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

N.C. A&T vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

N.C. A&T vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends (2022-23)

N.C. A&T covered 10 times in 22 matchups with a spread last year.

The Aggies were an underdog by 24.5 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Pittsburgh put together a 21-12-0 ATS record last year.

The Panthers and their opponents combined to hit the over 21 out of 33 times last season.

