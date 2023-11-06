The Pittsburgh Panthers (0-0) take on the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

N.C. A&T vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

N.C. A&T Stats Insights

The Aggies shot at a 41.7% clip from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Panthers averaged.

Last season, N.C. A&T had a 6-5 record in games the team collectively shot better than 42.0% from the field.

The Panthers ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Aggies ranked 215th.

The Aggies scored just 1.1 more points per game last year (70.8) than the Panthers gave up (69.7).

When it scored more than 69.7 points last season, N.C. A&T went 9-7.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison

N.C. A&T scored more points at home (74.6 per game) than on the road (68.6) last season.

In 2022-23, the Aggies allowed 15.1 fewer points per game at home (66.2) than away (81.3).

At home, N.C. A&T drained 9.2 3-pointers per game last season, 2.5 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). N.C. A&T's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.6%) than away (30.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule