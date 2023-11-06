Quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Zach Wilson will be going toe to toe on November 6, when the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) and New York Jets (4-3) play at MetLife Stadium. In the piece below, we dig into the numbers to decide which signal caller is more likely to take his team to victory.

Chargers vs. Jets Game Info

Game Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ABC/ESPN

Justin Herbert vs. Zach Wilson Matchup

Justin Herbert 2023 Stats Zach Wilson 7 Games Played 7 68.7% Completion % 58.3% 1,890 (270) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,337 (191) 13 Touchdowns 5 4 Interceptions 5 81 (11.6) Rushing Yards (Per game) 123 (17.6) 3 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Justin Herbert Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 244.5 yards

: Over/Under 244.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Jets Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Jets rank fifth in the NFL with 18.4 points allowed per game and rank sixth in total yards allowed with 329.3 yards given up per game.

When it comes to defending the pass, New York is third in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 1,291 (184.4 per game) and fourth in yards allowed per pass attempt (5.7).

Against the run, the Jets have been one of the lesser defenses in the league, giving up the sixth-most rushing yards in the NFL (144.9 per game). Meanwhile, they rank third with three rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, New York is 19th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 40%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it is third (36.4%).

Zach Wilson Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 213.5 yards

: Over/Under 213.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Chargers Defensive Stats

