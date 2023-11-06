Monday's contest that pits the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (0-0) versus the Elon Phoenix (0-0) at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-61 in favor of Wake Forest, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Elon vs. Wake Forest Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network Extra

Where: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Elon vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction

Prediction: Wake Forest 82, Elon 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Elon vs. Wake Forest

Computer Predicted Spread: Wake Forest (-21.1)

Wake Forest (-21.1) Computer Predicted Total: 143.2

Elon Performance Insights

Last year Elon scored 65.4 points per game (326th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 71.6 points per contest (227th-ranked).

The Phoenix pulled down 30.1 boards per game (270th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 32.8 rebounds per contest (288th-ranked).

Elon dished out 12.2 assists per game, which ranked them 249th in the country.

The Phoenix committed 11.7 turnovers per game (160th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 10.8 turnovers per contest (276th-ranked).

The Phoenix, who ranked 237th in college basketball with 6.8 treys per game, shot just 30.2% from beyond the arc, which was 13th-worst in the nation.

Elon found it difficult to stop three-pointers, ranking 12th-worst in college basketball with 9.1 treys allowed per game. It ranked 235th by allowing a 34.5% three-point percentage to opposing teams last year.

Last year Elon took 59.8% two-pointers, accounting for 71.4% of the team's buckets. It shot 40.2% threes (28.6% of the team's baskets).

