How to Watch Elon vs. Wake Forest on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (0-0) play the Elon Phoenix (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.
Elon vs. Wake Forest Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Elon Stats Insights
- The Phoenix shot at a 42.5% clip from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points below the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Demon Deacons averaged.
- Last season, Elon had a 5-5 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 44.8% from the field.
- The Phoenix were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Demon Deacons finished 317th.
- The Phoenix put up 8.4 fewer points per game last year (65.4) than the Demon Deacons allowed their opponents to score (73.8).
- Elon put together a 4-1 record last season in games it scored more than 73.8 points.
Elon Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Elon put up 68.6 points per game last season, 5.8 more than it averaged away (62.8).
- The Phoenix allowed fewer points at home (70.3 per game) than on the road (71.1) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Elon sunk fewer trifectas on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (28.4%) than at home (33.8%) too.
Elon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|11/9/2023
|East Tennessee State
|-
|Schar Center
|11/12/2023
|@ North Dakota
|-
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
