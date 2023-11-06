The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (0-0) play the Elon Phoenix (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Elon vs. Wake Forest Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Elon Stats Insights

  • The Phoenix shot at a 42.5% clip from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points below the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Demon Deacons averaged.
  • Last season, Elon had a 5-5 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 44.8% from the field.
  • The Phoenix were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Demon Deacons finished 317th.
  • The Phoenix put up 8.4 fewer points per game last year (65.4) than the Demon Deacons allowed their opponents to score (73.8).
  • Elon put together a 4-1 record last season in games it scored more than 73.8 points.

Elon Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Elon put up 68.6 points per game last season, 5.8 more than it averaged away (62.8).
  • The Phoenix allowed fewer points at home (70.3 per game) than on the road (71.1) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Elon sunk fewer trifectas on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (28.4%) than at home (33.8%) too.

Elon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Wake Forest - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
11/9/2023 East Tennessee State - Schar Center
11/12/2023 @ North Dakota - Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

