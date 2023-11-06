The Duke Blue Devils go up against the Richmond Spiders on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET in the season opener for both teams.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

TV: ACC Network X

Duke vs. Richmond 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Spiders put up 18 more points per game last year (69) than the Blue Devils gave up to opponents (51).

Richmond went 14-2 last season when allowing fewer than 63.6 points.

Last year, the Blue Devils put up just two more points per game (63.6) than the Spiders allowed (61.6).

When Duke totaled more than 61.6 points last season, it went 16-0.

Last season, the Blue Devils had a 38.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.9% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Spiders' opponents made.

The Spiders shot 53.8% from the field, 16.2% higher than the 37.6% the Blue Devils' opponents shot last season.

Duke Schedule