Duke vs. Dartmouth: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
The Duke Blue Devils go up against the Dartmouth Big Green on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ACC Network.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Dartmouth matchup.
Duke vs. Dartmouth Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Duke vs. Dartmouth Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Duke Moneyline
|Dartmouth Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Duke (-27.5)
|142.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Duke (-27.5)
|142.5
|-
|-
Duke vs. Dartmouth Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Duke put together a 16-19-0 record against the spread last season.
- Blue Devils games went over the point total 13 out of 35 times last season.
- Dartmouth put together a 9-12-0 ATS record last season.
- The Big Green and their opponents combined to hit the over 12 out of 21 times last season.
