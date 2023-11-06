The Duke Blue Devils go up against the Dartmouth Big Green on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Dartmouth matchup.

Duke vs. Dartmouth Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Duke vs. Dartmouth Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Dartmouth Betting Trends (2022-23)

Duke put together a 16-19-0 record against the spread last season.

Blue Devils games went over the point total 13 out of 35 times last season.

Dartmouth put together a 9-12-0 ATS record last season.

The Big Green and their opponents combined to hit the over 12 out of 21 times last season.

