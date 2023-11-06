Monday's contest that pits the Charlotte 49ers (0-0) versus the Maine Black Bears (0-0) at Dale F. Halton Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-60 in favor of Charlotte, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Charlotte vs. Maine Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Dale F. Halton Arena

Charlotte vs. Maine Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 73, Maine 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Charlotte vs. Maine

Computer Predicted Spread: Charlotte (-12.7)

Charlotte (-12.7) Computer Predicted Total: 133.3

Charlotte Performance Insights

Charlotte was 300th in the country in points scored (66.9 per game) and 18th-best in points conceded (62.6) last season.

The 49ers were the eighth-worst team in the country in rebounds per game (27.7) and 31st in rebounds conceded (28.3) last year.

At 13 assists per game last season, Charlotte was 179th in college basketball.

The 49ers were 92nd in the nation in 3-pointers made (8.1 per game) and 22nd-best in 3-point percentage (37.7%) last year.

Charlotte was 128th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (6.8 per game) and 194th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.9%) last season.

Last season, Charlotte attempted 58.8% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 41.2% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 67.1% of Charlotte's baskets were 2-pointers, and 32.9% were 3-pointers.

