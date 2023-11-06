The Maine Black Bears battle the Charlotte 49ers at Dale F. Halton Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Charlotte vs. Maine matchup in this article.

Charlotte vs. Maine Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Charlotte vs. Maine Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charlotte vs. Maine Betting Trends (2022-23)

Charlotte compiled a 17-13-0 record against the spread last season.

49ers games went over the point total 13 out of 30 times last season.

Maine went 16-8-0 ATS last season.

A total of 12 of the Black Bears' games last year hit the over.

