Campbell vs. Navy: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The Campbell Fighting Camels (0-0) hit the court against the Navy Midshipmen (0-0) as just 2.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The over/under is 127.5 for the matchup.
Campbell vs. Navy Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: Buies Creek, North Carolina
- Venue: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Campbell
|-2.5
|127.5
Campbell Betting Records & Stats
- Campbell and its opponents scored more than 127.5 points in 21 of 29 games last season.
- The average number of points in Campbell's outings last season was 138.3, which is 10.8 more points than the over/under for this game.
- Campbell went 17-12-0 ATS last season.
- Campbell went 6-6 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 50% of those games).
- The Fighting Camels finished 6-4 last year (winning 60% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, Campbell has an implied win probability of 60.8%.
Campbell vs. Navy Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 127.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 127.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Campbell
|21
|72.4%
|69.8
|139.2
|68.5
|133.4
|132
|Navy
|19
|67.9%
|69.4
|139.2
|64.9
|133.4
|134.1
Additional Campbell Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Fighting Camels scored just 4.9 more points per game (69.8) than the Midshipmen allowed (64.9).
- Campbell had an 11-7 record against the spread and an 11-11 record overall last season when putting up more than 64.9 points.
Campbell vs. Navy Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Campbell
|17-12-0
|4-7
|20-9-0
|Navy
|15-13-0
|2-3
|18-10-0
Campbell vs. Navy Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Campbell
|Navy
|8-6
|Home Record
|9-6
|4-10
|Away Record
|9-7
|5-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-7-0
|9-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-6-0
|69.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.0
|68.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.8
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-6-0
|9-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|11-4-0
