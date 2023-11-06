The Campbell Fighting Camels (0-0) face the Navy Midshipmen (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on FloHoops.

Campbell vs. Navy Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina TV: FloHoops

Campbell Stats Insights

The Fighting Camels shot 46.7% from the field last season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Midshipmen allowed to opponents.

Campbell had a 10-8 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.5% from the field.

The Fighting Camels were the 335th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Midshipmen finished 187th.

Last year, the Fighting Camels averaged 69.8 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 64.9 the Midshipmen gave up.

When Campbell scored more than 64.9 points last season, it went 11-11.

Campbell Home & Away Comparison

Campbell averaged 69.4 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 68.1 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Fighting Camels ceded 4.7 fewer points per game (66.2) than in away games (70.9).

Campbell made 7.2 threes per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 4.8% points better than it averaged on the road (6.3 threes per game, 30.3% three-point percentage).

