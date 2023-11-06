The UNC Greensboro Spartans play the Appalachian State Mountaineers at George M. Holmes Convocation Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 6:30 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Appalachian State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Appalachian State vs. UNC Greensboro 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Spartans scored just 3.5 fewer points per game last year (65.5) than the Mountaineers allowed their opponents to score (69).
  • UNC Greensboro went 12-5 last season when giving up fewer than 67.1 points.
  • Last year, the Mountaineers recorded just 3.1 more points per game (67.1) than the Spartans gave up (64).
  • When Appalachian State put up more than 64 points last season, it went 8-8.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Appalachian State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 UNC Greensboro - George M. Holmes Convocation Center
11/11/2023 Ohio - George M. Holmes Convocation Center
11/16/2023 @ Norfolk State - Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.