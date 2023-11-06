How to Watch the Appalachian State vs. UNC Greensboro Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UNC Greensboro Spartans play the Appalachian State Mountaineers at George M. Holmes Convocation Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 6:30 PM ET.
Appalachian State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Appalachian State vs. UNC Greensboro 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Spartans scored just 3.5 fewer points per game last year (65.5) than the Mountaineers allowed their opponents to score (69).
- UNC Greensboro went 12-5 last season when giving up fewer than 67.1 points.
- Last year, the Mountaineers recorded just 3.1 more points per game (67.1) than the Spartans gave up (64).
- When Appalachian State put up more than 64 points last season, it went 8-8.
Appalachian State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|11/11/2023
|Ohio
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|11/16/2023
|@ Norfolk State
|-
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
