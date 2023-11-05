The Carolina Panthers (1-6) host a struggling Indianapolis Colts (3-5) squad on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. The Colts have lost three games in a row.

How to Watch Colts vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: CBS

Panthers Insights

This year the Panthers average 10.5 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Colts allow (28.6).

The Panthers average 86.7 fewer yards per game (284.6) than the Colts allow per matchup (371.3).

Carolina rushes for 90.3 yards per game, 33.7 fewer than the 124 Indianapolis allows per outing.

The Panthers have eight giveaways this season, while the Colts have 11 takeaways.

Panthers Home Performance

The Panthers score fewer points at home (15 per game) than they do overall (18.1), but also concede fewer at home (18 per game) than overall (28.4).

The Panthers accumulate fewer yards at home (231.7 per game) than they do overall (284.6), but also give up fewer at home (278.3 per game) than overall (326).

Carolina picks up 156 passing yards per game at home (38.3 fewer than overall), and allows 152 at home (34.6 fewer than overall).

The Panthers accumulate fewer rushing yards at home (75.7 per game) than they do overall (90.3), but they also allow fewer at home (126.3 per game) than overall (139.4).

The Panthers successfully convert fewer third downs at home (33.3%) than they do overall (39.4%) and allow opponents to convert on more third downs at home (36.1%) than overall (35.4%).

Panthers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 at Detroit L 42-24 FOX 10/15/2023 at Miami L 42-21 CBS 10/29/2023 Houston W 15-13 FOX 11/5/2023 Indianapolis - CBS 11/9/2023 at Chicago - Amazon Prime Video 11/19/2023 Dallas - FOX 11/26/2023 at Tennessee - FOX

