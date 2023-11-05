LaMelo Ball and his Charlotte Hornets teammates hit the court versus the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 125-124 win against the Pacers, Ball tallied 11 points, 11 assists and two steals.

In this piece we'll dive into Ball's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LaMelo Ball Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-114)

Over 19.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+100)

Over 5.5 (+100) Assists Prop: Over 8.5 (+122)

Over 8.5 (+122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-130)

Looking to bet on one or more of Ball's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 114.1 points per contest last year made the Mavericks the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

In terms of rebounds, the Mavericks were 22nd in the NBA last year, giving up 44.7 per game.

Looking at assists, the Mavericks were eighth in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 24.9 per contest.

On defense, the Mavericks gave up 11.1 made three-pointers per contest last season, best in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.