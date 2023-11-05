How to Watch the Hornets vs. Mavericks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 5
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Dallas Mavericks (4-1) square off against the Charlotte Hornets (2-3) on November 5, 2023.
Hornets vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Hornets vs Mavericks Additional Info
Hornets Stats Insights
- The Hornets' 48.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents.
- Charlotte has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.2% from the field.
- The Mavericks are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank ninth.
- The Hornets put up just 0.2 more points per game (116.0) than the Mavericks allow (115.8).
- Charlotte has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 115.8 points.
Hornets Home & Away Comparison
- The Hornets averaged 109.2 points per game at home last season, and 112.7 on the road.
- The Hornets allowed fewer points at home (116.1 per game) than on the road (118.2) last season.
- At home, the Hornets knocked down 11.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.7 more than they averaged on the road (10.4). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.9%) than away (32.1%).
Hornets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|James Bouknight
|Out
|Knee
|Frank Ntilikina
|Out
|Leg
|Cody Martin
|Out
|Knee
