Will Hayden Hurst Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Hayden Hurst did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 9 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Hurst's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
In the air, Hurst has been targeted 24 times, with season stats of 116 yards on 14 receptions (8.3 per catch) and one TD.
Hayden Hurst Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Illness
- The Panthers have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Adam Thielen (DNP/rest): 57 Rec; 581 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs
- Laviska Shenault Jr. (DNP/ankle): 7 Rec; 43 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- D.J. Chark (DNP/elbow): 15 Rec; 220 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 9 Injury Reports
Panthers vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Hurst 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|24
|14
|116
|40
|1
|8.3
Hurst Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|7
|5
|41
|1
|Week 2
|Saints
|3
|3
|20
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|3
|1
|11
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|3
|1
|7
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|3
|3
|21
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|3
|1
|16
|0
|Week 8
|Texans
|2
|0
|0
|0
