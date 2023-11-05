D.J. Chark has a favorable matchup when his Carolina Panthers meet the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Colts allow 247.3 passing yards per game, eighth-worst in the NFL.

Chark has recorded 220 receiving yards (36.7 per game) and two TDs, hauling in 15 balls out of 31 targets this year.

Chark vs. the Colts

Chark vs the Colts (since 2021): No games

No games Indianapolis has allowed five opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Nine players have hauled in a TD pass against the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has not allowed an opposing receiver to record more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The pass defense of the Colts is allowing 247.3 yards per contest this season, which ranks 25th in the NFL.

The Colts' defense is ranked 11th in the NFL with nine passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Panthers Player Previews

D.J. Chark Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 32.5 (-115)

Chark Receiving Insights

Chark, in two of six games this season, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Chark has 11.4% of his team's target share (31 targets on 272 passing attempts).

He is averaging 7.1 yards per target (81st in NFL play), racking up 220 yards on 31 passes thrown his way.

In two of six games this year, Chark has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has 18.2% of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Chark (three red zone targets) has been targeted 12.0% of the time in the red zone (25 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Chark's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Texans 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 2 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 TAR / 4 REC / 86 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

