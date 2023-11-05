Best Bets, Odds for the Colts vs. Panthers Game – Week 9
The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) visit the Carolina Panthers (1-6) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium and will aim to stop a three-game losing streak. Check out the best bets.
When is Colts vs. Panthers?
- Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this game has the Colts favored by two, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (4.3 points).
- The Colts have a 57.4% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Colts are the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.
- Indianapolis has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.
- The Panthers have won one of the seven games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Carolina has entered seven games this season as the underdog by +114 or more and is 1-6 in those contests.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Indianapolis (-2)
- The Colts are 4-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Panthers have covered the spread one time this year (1-5-1).
- In games it has played as 2-point underdogs or more, the Panthers have an ATS record of 1-5-1.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (44)
- The two teams average a combined 0.3 fewer points per game (43.7) than this game's over/under of 44 points.
- The Colts and the Panthers have seen their opponents average a combined 13.0 more points per game than the over/under of 44 set for this outing.
- The teams have hit the over in six of the Colts' eight games with a set total.
- The Panthers have gone over in three of their seven games with a set total (42.9%).
Michael Pittman Jr. Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|8
|66.1
|3
Bryce Young Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|6
|200.3
|7
|12.7
|0
