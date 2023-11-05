Chuba Hubbard has a good matchup when his Carolina Panthers play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Colts give up 124 rushing yards per game, 10th-worst in the league.

This season, Hubbard has compiled a team-best 270 yards on 69 attempts (38.6 ypg), with one rushing TD. Plus, in the passing game, Hubbard has amassed 15 receptions for 85 yards (12.1 ypg).

Hubbard vs. the Colts

Hubbard vs the Colts (since 2021): No games

No games The Colts have allowed 100 or more yards to two opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

10 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have let five opposing players to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

Hubbard will square off against the NFL's 23rd-ranked run defense this week. The Colts allow 124 yards on the ground per contest.

The Colts' defense is ranked 32nd in the NFL with 15 rushing TDs conceded so far this season.

Chuba Hubbard Rushing Props vs. the Colts

Rushing Yards: 46.5 (-118)

Hubbard Rushing Insights

Hubbard has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in four games (57.1%) out of seven opportunities.

The Panthers have passed 61.8% of the time and run 38.2% this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 41.1% of his team's 168 rushing attempts this season (69).

Hubbard has a rushing touchdown in one game this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored one of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (9.1%).

He has 13 red zone carries for 48.1% of the team share (his team runs on 51.9% of its plays in the red zone).

Chuba Hubbard Receiving Props vs the Colts

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-111)

Hubbard Receiving Insights

In four of seven games this year, Hubbard has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hubbard has been targeted on 17 of his team's 272 passing attempts this season (6.2% target share).

He is averaging five yards per target (127th in NFL play), picking up 85 yards on 17 passes thrown his way.

Hubbard does not have a TD reception this year in seven games.

Hubbard's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Texans 10/29/2023 Week 8 15 ATT / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/15/2023 Week 6 19 ATT / 88 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/1/2023 Week 4 14 ATT / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/24/2023 Week 3 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs

