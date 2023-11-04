The Wofford Terriers (0-8) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Western Carolina Catamounts (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Gibbs Stadium in a SoCon showdown.

Wofford ranks third-worst in scoring offense (12.1 points per game), but has played slightly better on defense, ranking 87th with 29.3 points allowed per game. Western Carolina's offense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks best in the FCS with 502.3 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is giving up 396.4 total yards per game, which ranks 95th.

Keep reading to find out the info on how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Western Carolina vs. Wofford Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spartanburg, South Carolina Venue: Gibbs Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Western Carolina vs. Wofford Key Statistics

Western Carolina Wofford 502.3 (1st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.6 (122nd) 396.4 (94th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.1 (88th) 187.8 (22nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 107.4 (106th) 314.5 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 135.3 (119th) 5 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Western Carolina Stats Leaders

Cole Gonzales leads Western Carolina with 2,189 yards on 158-of-237 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 128 rushing yards (16.0 ypg) on 40 carries.

Desmond Reid is his team's leading rusher with 115 carries for 857 yards, or 107.1 per game. He's found paydirt 12 times on the ground, as well. Reid has also chipped in with 14 catches for 182 yards.

Branson Adams has racked up 58 carries and totaled 354 yards with one touchdown while also gaining 140 yards through the air with three touchdowns.

Censere Lee leads his team with 574 receiving yards on 33 receptions with six touchdowns.

AJ Colombo has 28 receptions (on 14 targets) for a total of 403 yards (50.4 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

David White's 19 targets have resulted in 26 receptions for 400 yards and four touchdowns.

Wofford Stats Leaders

Pauly Seeley V has thrown for 864 yards (108.0 ypg) to lead Wofford, completing 54.5% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ryan Ingram, has carried the ball 86 times for 431 yards (53.9 per game), scoring four times.

J.T. Smith Jr. has collected 169 yards on 38 carries.

Alec Holt's leads his squad with 202 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 20 catches (out of 24 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Kyle Pinnix has hauled in 10 receptions totaling 153 yards so far this campaign.

Tyler Parker has a total of 147 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in seven passes and scoring one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Wofford or Western Carolina gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.