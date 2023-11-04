AAC opponents will clash when the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-5) meet the Charlotte 49ers (2-6). Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Tulsa vs. Charlotte?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Tulsa 26, Charlotte 24

Tulsa 26, Charlotte 24 Tulsa has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

The Golden Hurricane have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter.

Charlotte has won one of the seven games it has played as an underdog this season.

This season, the 49ers have won one of their five games when they're the underdog by at least +160 on the moneyline.

The Golden Hurricane have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Charlotte (+4)



Charlotte (+4) In eight Tulsa games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Golden Hurricane have been favored by 4 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Charlotte owns a record of 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

The 49ers have been underdogs by 4 points or more five times this season and are 4-1 ATS in those contests.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) Six of Tulsa's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 47.5 points.

There have been four Charlotte games that have ended with a combined score over 47.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 36.8 points per game, 10.7 points fewer than the point total of 47.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Tulsa

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.8 55.8 57.8 Implied Total AVG 37.1 37.8 36.5 ATS Record 3-4-1 1-3-0 2-1-1 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-1 1-3

Charlotte

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.6 47.5 47.8 Implied Total AVG 30.9 26.3 34.3 ATS Record 4-3-0 0-3-0 4-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 2-1-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-3 1-3

