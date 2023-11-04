AAC opponents will clash when the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-5) meet the Charlotte 49ers (2-6). Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this game.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Tulsa vs. Charlotte? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Tulsa vs. Charlotte?

  • Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Tulsa 26, Charlotte 24
  • Tulsa has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
  • The Golden Hurricane have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter.
  • Charlotte has won one of the seven games it has played as an underdog this season.
  • This season, the 49ers have won one of their five games when they're the underdog by at least +160 on the moneyline.
  • The Golden Hurricane have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Charlotte (+4)
  • In eight Tulsa games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Golden Hurricane have been favored by 4 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Charlotte owns a record of 4-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • The 49ers have been underdogs by 4 points or more five times this season and are 4-1 ATS in those contests.

Parlay your bets together on the Tulsa vs. Charlotte matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (47.5)
  • Six of Tulsa's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 47.5 points.
  • There have been four Charlotte games that have ended with a combined score over 47.5 points this season.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 36.8 points per game, 10.7 points fewer than the point total of 47.5 for this contest.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Tulsa

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 56.8 55.8 57.8
Implied Total AVG 37.1 37.8 36.5
ATS Record 3-4-1 1-3-0 2-1-1
Over/Under Record 3-5-0 2-2-0 1-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-1 1-3

Charlotte

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 47.6 47.5 47.8
Implied Total AVG 30.9 26.3 34.3
ATS Record 4-3-0 0-3-0 4-0-0
Over/Under Record 3-4-0 2-1-0 1-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-3 1-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.