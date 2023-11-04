Orange County, North Carolina has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Orange County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Orange High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 4
  • Location: Hillsborough, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.