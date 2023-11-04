The North Carolina Tar Heels (6-2) are heavily favored, by 38.5 points, versus the FCS Campbell Fighting Camels on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. An over/under of 67.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the North Carolina vs. Campbell matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

North Carolina vs. Campbell Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network

Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

North Carolina vs. Campbell Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Campbell Moneyline BetMGM North Carolina (-38.5) 67.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM

North Carolina vs. Campbell Betting Trends

North Carolina is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

Campbell has covered once in three matchups with a spread this year.

North Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000 To Win the ACC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

