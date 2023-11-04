NC A&T vs. Towson Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 4
According to our computer model, the Towson Tigers will take down the North Carolina A&T Aggies when the two teams come together at Truist Stadium on Saturday, November 4, which begins at 1:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.
NC A&T vs. Towson Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Towson (-7.8)
|49.9
|Towson 29, NC A&T 21
NC A&T Betting Info (2023)
- The Aggies have no wins against the spread this year.
- NC A&T has had two games (out of three) hit the over this season.
Towson Betting Info (2023)
- The Tigers have covered or pushed in every game with a spread (3-0-0) this season.
- In theTigers' three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).
Aggies vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|NC A&T
|13.4
|29.4
|13.3
|33.3
|13.4
|27.0
|Towson
|22.6
|32.6
|16.8
|34.5
|28.5
|30.8
