Martin Necas and the Carolina Hurricanes will play the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Prop bets for Necas in that upcoming Hurricanes-Islanders matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Martin Necas vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Necas Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Necas has averaged 18:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -7.

Necas has netted a goal in a game three times this year in 11 games played, including multiple goals once.

Necas has a point in six of 11 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Necas has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 11 games played.

The implied probability that Necas hits the over on his points prop total is 55.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 39.2% chance of Necas having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Necas Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 23 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 11 Games 10 9 Points 4 4 Goals 2 5 Assists 2

