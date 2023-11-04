The Charlotte Hornets (1-3) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs on BSIN and BSSE. The over/under for the matchup is set at 238.5.

Hornets vs. Pacers Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: BSIN and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Pacers -3.5 238.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

  • Charlotte combined with its opponents to score more than 238.5 points in 18 of 82 games last season.
  • Games involving the Hornets last year averaged 228.1 points per game, a 10.4-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.
  • The Hornets covered 39 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.
  • Last season, Charlotte was the underdog 66 times and won 19, or 28.8%, of those games.
  • Last season, the Hornets won 17 of their 57 games, or 29.8%, when they were an underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Charlotte has a 42.6% chance to win.

Hornets vs Pacers Additional Info

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

  • In 2022-23 against the spread, the Hornets had a lower winning percentage at home (.390, 16-25-0 record) than on the road (.561, 23-18-0).
  • Charlotte's games went above the over/under less frequently at home (13 times out of 41) than away (21 of 41) last season.
  • The Hornets' 111.0 points per game were 8.5 fewer points than the 119.5 the Pacers allowed.
  • Charlotte put together a 15-3 ATS record and were 14-4 overall when scoring more than 119.5 points.

Hornets vs. Pacers Point Insights (Last Season)

Hornets Pacers
111.0
Points Scored (PG)
 116.3
27
NBA Rank (PPG)
 10
15-3
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 27-10
14-4
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 23-14
117.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 119.5
22
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 29
25-11
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 10-3
20-16
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 10-3

