The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (8-0) will have their 15th-ranked pass defense on display versus the No. 14 Missouri Tigers (7-1) and the No. 19 pass offense in the nation, on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Bulldogs are heavily favored, by 15.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 54.5 points.

Georgia vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

City: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Georgia vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Week 10 Odds

Georgia vs. Missouri Betting Trends

Georgia has won just two games against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have not covered the spread when favored by 15.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

Missouri has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover twice.

Georgia & Missouri 2023 Futures Odds

Georgia To Win the National Champ. +250 Bet $100 to win $250 To Win the SEC -184 Bet $184 to win $100 Missouri To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +3500 Bet $100 to win $3500

