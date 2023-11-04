The Bryant Bulldogs (4-4) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Beirne Stadium in a Big South battle.

Bryant is averaging 27.0 points per game on offense (53rd in the FCS), and ranks 65th on the other side of the ball with 27.3 points allowed per game. Gardner-Webb ranks 86th with 332.0 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 64th with 353.8 total yards allowed per contest on defense.

Gardner-Webb vs. Bryant Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Smithfield, Rhode Island

Smithfield, Rhode Island Venue: Beirne Stadium

Gardner-Webb vs. Bryant Key Statistics

Gardner-Webb Bryant 332.0 (83rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 358.9 (63rd) 353.8 (62nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386.9 (89th) 144.9 (64th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 130.3 (75th) 187.1 (78th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 228.6 (43rd) 8 (128th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Gardner-Webb Stats Leaders

Matthew Caldwell has recored 938 passing yards, or 117.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.1% of his passes and has thrown seven touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 10.5 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Narii Gaither has run for 481 yards on 94 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground. He's also tacked on 20 catches, totaling 151 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Jayden Brown has 244 receiving yards (30.5 yards per game) on 14 catches and five touchdowns while racking up 384 rushing yards on 76 carries with four touchdowns.

Ephraim Floyd's 300 receiving yards (37.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has 27 catches on 31 targets with one touchdown.

Karim Page's 23 grabs (on 27 targets) have netted him 197 yards (24.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Bryant Stats Leaders

Zevi Eckhaus has thrown for 1,808 yards, completing 60.5% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 318 yards (39.8 ypg) on 62 carries with one rushing touchdown.

This season, Fabrice Mukendi has carried the ball 59 times for 313 yards (39.1 per game) and four touchdowns.

Matthew Prochaska's team-high 460 yards as a receiver have come on 24 catches (out of 24 targets) with two touchdowns.

Landon Ruggieri has grabbed 28 passes while averaging 39.9 yards per game.

Jalen Powell has been the target of 24 passes and racked up 23 catches for 274 yards, an average of 34.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

