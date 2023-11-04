The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs should win their game versus the Bryant Bulldogs at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, based on our computer projection model. If you're wanting more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Gardner-Webb vs. Bryant Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Gardner-Webb (-0.2) 56.4 Gardner-Webb 29, Bryant 28

Gardner-Webb Betting Info (2023)

So far this year, the Runnin' Bulldogs have compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

Out of the Runnin' Bulldogs' five games with a set total, three have hit the over (60%).

Bryant Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs covered five times in 10 games with a spread last season.

Bulldogs games hit the over six out of 10 times last season.

Runnin' Bulldogs vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Bryant 27.0 27.3 29.7 21.0 25.4 31.0 Gardner-Webb 25.1 33.3 34.5 27.3 15.8 39.3

