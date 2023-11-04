The No. 21 Tulane Green Wave (7-1) visit the East Carolina Pirates (1-7) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 in a matchup between AAC opponents at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. East Carolina is a 17-point underdog. The point total is set at 47.

Tulane is totaling 30.6 points per game on offense, which ranks them 51st in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 33rd, allowing 20.5 points per contest. East Carolina's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, registering 285.5 total yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 53rd with 352.5 total yards surrendered per contest.

East Carolina vs. Tulane Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

Tulane vs East Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tulane -17 -110 -110 47 -110 -110 -900 +575

East Carolina Recent Performance

Offensively, the Pirates are playing very poorly of late -- in their past three games, they are gaining just 261 yards per game (-116-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 392.3 (83rd-ranked).

In their past three games, the Pirates are scoring 14.7 points per game (-94-worst in college football), and giving up 27.3 per game (-13-worst).

East Carolina is gaining 168.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (-64-worst in the country), and giving up 271.7 per game (-71-worst).

The Pirates are -89-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (92.3), and 78th in rushing yards allowed (120.7).

The Pirates have one win against the spread, and are 3-0 overall, over their past three contests.

In its past three contests, East Carolina has hit the over once.

East Carolina Betting Records & Stats

East Carolina is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Pirates have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 17-point underdogs.

East Carolina has gone over in three of their eight games with a set total (37.5%).

This season, East Carolina has been listed as the underdog in six games and failed to win any of those contests.

East Carolina has not won as an underdog of +575 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Alex Flinn has thrown for 943 yards on 51.1% passing while recording four touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Rahjai Harris has run the ball 83 times for 272 yards, with four touchdowns.

Mason Garcia has totaled 227 yards on 50 carries with two touchdowns.

Chase Sowell has racked up 349 receiving yards on 29 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Jaylen Johnson has racked up 341 receiving yards (42.6 yards per game) and one touchdown on 33 receptions.

Jsi Hatfield's 19 grabs (on 40 targets) have netted him 236 yards (29.5 ypg).

Chad Stephens has 2.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has six TFL and 26 tackles.

Julius Wood, East Carolina's top tackler, has 55 tackles, three TFL, and one interception this year.

Teagan Wilk has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 10 tackles and two passes defended to his name.

