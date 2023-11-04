The No. 21 Tulane Green Wave (7-1) will face off against their AAC-rival, the East Carolina Pirates (1-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Pirates will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 16.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 47.5 points.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Tulane vs. East Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

East Carolina vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU

Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

East Carolina vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tulane Moneyline East Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Tulane (-16.5) 47.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Tulane (-16.5) 47.5 -1000 +640 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

East Carolina vs. Tulane Betting Trends

East Carolina has compiled a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Pirates have covered the spread when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs in two of two chances this season.

Tulane has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Green Wave have been favored by 16.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

