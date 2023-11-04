When the Tulane Green Wave play the East Carolina Pirates at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 4, our computer model predicts the Green Wave will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

East Carolina vs. Tulane Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tulane (-17) Over (45.5) Tulane 34, East Carolina 15

East Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 14.8% chance of a victory for the Pirates.

The Pirates have gone 3-5-0 ATS this year.

East Carolina is a perfect 2-0 against the spread when an underdog by 17 points or more this season.

The Pirates have gone over in three of their eight games with a set total (37.5%).

East Carolina games this season have averaged an over/under of 47.4 points, 1.9 more than the point total in this matchup.

Tulane Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Green Wave have an implied win probability of 90.0%.

Against the spread, the Green Wave are 3-4-0 this season.

Tulane has yet to cover the spread (0-2) when playing as at least 17-point favorites.

Tulane has had two games (out of seven) hit the over this season.

The point total average for Tulane games this season is 56.1, 10.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Pirates vs. Green Wave 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tulane 30.6 20.5 32.6 22.4 27.3 17.3 East Carolina 18.6 26.3 18.5 18.0 18.8 34.5

