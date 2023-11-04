Two of the country's best passing defenses clash when the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2) take college football's third-ranked passing D into a contest versus the Clemson Tigers (4-4), with the No. 9 unit, on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Fighting Irish are 3-point favorites. An over/under of 44.5 points has been set for the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Notre Dame vs. Clemson matchup.

Clemson vs. Notre Dame Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Clemson vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline Clemson Moneyline BetMGM Notre Dame (-3) 44.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Notre Dame (-3) 45.5 -152 +126 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Clemson vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

Clemson has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this season.

Notre Dame is 6-2-1 ATS this season.

The Fighting Irish are 6-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

