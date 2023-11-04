Two of the country's best passing defenses clash when the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2) take college football's third-ranked passing D into a contest versus the Clemson Tigers (4-4), with the No. 9 unit, on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Fighting Irish are 3-point favorites. An over/under of 44.5 points has been set for the contest.

Clemson vs. Notre Dame Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • City: Berkeley, California
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium

Clemson vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline Clemson Moneyline
BetMGM Notre Dame (-3) 44.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Notre Dame (-3) 45.5 -152 +126 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Clemson vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

  • Clemson has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this season.
  • Notre Dame is 6-2-1 ATS this season.
  • The Fighting Irish are 6-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

