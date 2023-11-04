The No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2) visit the Clemson Tigers (4-4) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Notre Dame owns the 41st-ranked offense this year (427.9 yards per game), and has been even better defensively, ranking 11th-best with only 279.2 yards allowed per game. Clemson has been excelling on the defensive side of the ball, surrendering only 267.5 total yards per contest (sixth-best). Offensively, it ranks 49th by compiling 416.6 total yards per game.

Below in this article, we'll provide all the details you need to know about how to view this game on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Clemson vs. Notre Dame Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Clemson vs. Notre Dame Key Statistics

Clemson Notre Dame 416.6 (54th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 427.9 (15th) 267.5 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 279.2 (18th) 157.6 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.1 (56th) 259.0 (46th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 263.8 (44th) 14 (99th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (32nd) 12 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (3rd)

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has thrown for 1,947 yards on 63.9% passing while recording 13 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 89 yards with three scores.

Will Shipley has run the ball 112 times for 515 yards, with three touchdowns.

Phil Mafah has been given 73 carries and totaled 439 yards with six touchdowns.

Beaux Collins' 408 receiving yards (51.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 30 catches on 54 targets with two touchdowns.

Tyler Brown has caught 31 passes and compiled 395 receiving yards (49.4 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jake Briningstool has racked up 344 reciving yards (43.0 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has recorded 2,126 yards (236.2 ypg) on 149-of-228 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Audric Estime has racked up 901 yards on 146 carries while finding the end zone 12 times as a runner.

Jeremiyah Love has been handed the ball 42 times this year and racked up 273 yards (30.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Mitchell Evans' leads his squad with 422 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 29 catches (out of 40 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Chris Tyree has reeled in 19 passes while averaging 46.3 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Jayden Thomas has been the target of 25 passes and compiled 17 catches for 251 yards, an average of 27.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Notre Dame or Clemson gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.