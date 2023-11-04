In the matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Clemson Tigers on Saturday, November 4 at 12:00 PM, our projection model expects the Fighting Irish to come away with the victory. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Clemson vs. Notre Dame Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Notre Dame (-3) Over (44.5) Notre Dame 30, Clemson 19

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 10 ACC Predictions

Clemson Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Notre Dame vs. Clemson? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Tigers have a 42.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Tigers have covered the spread twice in seven opportunities this season.

Two of the Tigers' seven games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).

The average total in Clemson games this year is 6.4 more points than the point total of 44.5 in this outing.

Notre Dame Betting Info (2023)

The Fighting Irish have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this contest.

The Fighting Irish's record against the spread is 6-2-1.

In games this season when favored by 3 points or more, Notre Dame are 6-2 against the spread.

Out of nine Fighting Irish games so far this year, five have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 44.5 points, eight fewer than the average total in this season's Notre Dame contests.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Fighting Irish 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Notre Dame 38.3 15.3 43.4 12.8 28.7 23.7 Clemson 28.8 21 38.8 18.5 18.8 23.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.