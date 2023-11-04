The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-5) host the Charlotte 49ers (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 in a matchup between AAC foes at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Charlotte is a 4-point underdog. The game has a 47.5-point over/under.

Despite having a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks eighth-worst in the FBS (35.9 points allowed per game), Tulsa has played better on the other side of the ball, ranking 105th in the FBS by putting up 22.0 points per game. Charlotte has not been getting things done on offense, ranking second-worst in the FBS with 14.8 points per game. It has been more effective defensively, surrendering 24.6 points per contest (59th-ranked).

Charlotte vs. Tulsa Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Tulsa vs Charlotte Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tulsa -4 -110 -110 47.5 -110 -110 -190 +160

Charlotte Recent Performance

Offensively, the 49ers are playing very poorly of late -- in their past three games, they are accumulating only 306.0 yards per game (-92-worst in college football). On defense, however, they are giving up 247.0 (eighth-best).

In their past three games, the 49ers are putting up 8.7 points per game (-123-worst in college football) and conceding 19.7 per game (59th).

Charlotte is accumulating 150.0 passing yards per game in its past three games (-93-worst in the country), and allowing 132.7 (21st-best).

The 49ers are accumulating 156.0 rushing yards per game in their past three games (24th-worst in college football), and conceding 114.3 per game (67th).

The 49ers have one win against the spread, and are 0-3 overall, in their past three contests.

Charlotte has gone over the total once in its past three games.

Week 10 AAC Betting Trends

Charlotte Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

When playing as at least 4-point underdogs this season, the 49ers have an ATS record of 4-1.

In Charlotte's seven games with a set total, three have hit the over (42.9%).

Charlotte has entered the game as an underdog seven times this season and won once.

Charlotte has entered five games this season as the underdog by +160 or more and is in those contests.

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Trexler Ivey has recored 669 passing yards, or 83.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.4% of his passes and has thrown three touchdowns with four interceptions.

Jalon Jones has rushed for 484 yards on 102 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Terron Kellman has run for 275 yards across 61 carries.

Jack Hestera's 303 receiving yards (37.9 yards per game) are a team high. He has 26 catches on 42 targets with two touchdowns.

Jairus Mack has caught 12 passes and compiled 226 receiving yards (28.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Colin Weber's 22 receptions (on 30 targets) have netted him 212 yards (26.5 ypg).

Eyabi Anoma has 5.0 sacks to pace the team, and also has 8.0 TFL and 43 tackles.

Charlotte's tackle leader, Demetrius Knight II, has 51 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Kameron Howard leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 20 tackles and two passes defended.

