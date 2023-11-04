Campbell vs. North Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The North Carolina Tar Heels (6-2) host the FCS Campbell Fighting Camels on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Tar Heels are heavily favored, by 38.5 points. An over/under of 67.5 points has been set for the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the North Carolina vs. Campbell matchup.
Campbell vs. North Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
Campbell vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Carolina Moneyline
|Campbell Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Carolina (-38.5)
|67.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
Campbell vs. North Carolina Betting Trends
- Campbell has covered once in three matchups with a spread this season.
- North Carolina has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.
