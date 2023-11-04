The North Carolina Tar Heels (6-2) host the FCS Campbell Fighting Camels on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Tar Heels are heavily favored, by 38.5 points. An over/under of 67.5 points has been set for the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the North Carolina vs. Campbell matchup.

Campbell vs. North Carolina Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ACC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Campbell vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Campbell Moneyline
BetMGM North Carolina (-38.5) 67.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM

Week 10 Odds

Campbell vs. North Carolina Betting Trends

  • Campbell has covered once in three matchups with a spread this season.
  • North Carolina has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.