The North Carolina Tar Heels (6-2) square off against an FCS opponent, the Campbell Fighting Camels (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium.

North Carolina has the 64th-ranked defense this season (25.4 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking 16th-best with 36.6 points per game. Campbell's offense has been dominant, posting 34.3 points per contest (16th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 96th by surrendering 31 points per game.

We dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on ACC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Campbell vs. North Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Campbell vs. North Carolina Key Statistics

Campbell North Carolina 414.3 (28th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 509.4 (5th) 409.4 (102nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 403.3 (90th) 152.6 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.5 (27th) 261.6 (21st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.9 (9th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (14th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (26th)

Campbell Stats Leaders

Hajj-Malik Williams has put up 2,073 passing yards, or 259.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 73.2% of his passes and has thrown 16 touchdowns with four interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 21.4 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

The team's top rusher, NaQuari Rogers, has carried the ball 86 times for 414 yards (51.8 per game) with six touchdowns.

Lamagea McDowell has run for 326 yards across 82 carries, scoring five touchdowns.

Jalen Kelsey has collected 27 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 469 (58.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 27 times and has three touchdowns.

Vincent Wilkins has caught 43 passes and compiled 446 receiving yards (55.8 per game) with four touchdowns.

Chaney Fitzgerald has racked up 390 reciving yards (48.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye leads North Carolina with 2,559 yards (319.9 ypg) on 187-of-285 passing with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 259 rushing yards on 78 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Omarion Hampton has 923 rushing yards on 160 carries with 10 touchdowns. He's also added 15 catches for 158 yards (19.8 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

J.J. Jones has hauled in 28 catches for 456 yards (57 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Devontez Walker has grabbed 26 passes while averaging 49.6 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Nate McCollum has been the target of 55 passes and racked up 34 grabs for 387 yards, an average of 48.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed North Carolina or Campbell gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.