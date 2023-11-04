The Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-4) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in a Sun Belt showdown.

Appalachian State has the 106th-ranked defense this year (30.9 points allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking 24th-best with 34.4 points per game. From an offensive standpoint, Marshall is putting up 24.6 points per contest (88th-ranked). It ranks 89th in the FBS on defense (28.1 points given up per game).

Appalachian State vs. Marshall Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Appalachian State vs. Marshall Key Statistics

Appalachian State Marshall 459 (25th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 372.1 (89th) 421.5 (104th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.8 (65th) 178.6 (40th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 126.6 (102nd) 280.4 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 245.5 (55th) 12 (75th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (126th) 10 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (72nd)

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has 2,173 yards passing for Appalachian State, completing 62.5% of his passes and throwing 20 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 199 rushing yards (24.9 ypg) on 48 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Nate Noel has 647 rushing yards on 128 carries with four touchdowns.

Kanye Roberts has racked up 384 yards on 69 carries, scoring three times.

Kaedin Robinson has hauled in 33 receptions for 457 yards (57.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Christan Horn has put up a 456-yard season so far with five touchdowns, hauling in 27 passes on 42 targets.

DaShaun Davis has been the target of 32 passes and hauled in 21 receptions for 298 yards, an average of 37.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has thrown for 1,804 yards on 65.6% passing while tossing seven touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 138 yards with two scores.

The team's top rusher, Rasheen Ali, has carried the ball 136 times for 693 yards (86.6 per game) with 11 touchdowns. He's also caught 17 passes for 148 yards and one touchdown.

Ethan Payne has racked up 46 carries and totaled 183 yards.

Caleb Coombs has hauled in 260 receiving yards on 28 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Darryle Simmons has put up a 239-yard season so far. He's caught 23 passes on 32 targets.

Cade Conley's 31 targets have resulted in 23 receptions for 215 yards and one touchdown.

