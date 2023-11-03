North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Warren County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Warren County, North Carolina has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Warren County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Pender High School at Warren County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Warrenton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.