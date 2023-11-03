North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Union County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football matchups in Union County, North Carolina this week? We have the information here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Union County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Mallard Creek High School at Marvin Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Waxhaw, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anson Senior High School at Forest Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Marshville, NC
- Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bandys High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cox Mill High School at Sun Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union Academy Charter School at Mount Airy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Mount Airy, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cuthbertson High School at Porter Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Indian Trail, NC
- Conference: Southern Carolina 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.