Surry County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Union Academy Charter School at Mount Airy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

Location: Mount Airy, NC

How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincolnton High School at North Surry High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

Location: Mount Airy, NC

How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence Grove High School at East Surry High School