North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Surry County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Surry County, North Carolina. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Surry County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Union Academy Charter School at Mount Airy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Mount Airy, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincolnton High School at North Surry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Mount Airy, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence Grove High School at East Surry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Pilot Mountain, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.