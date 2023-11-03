There is high school football competition in Stanly County, North Carolina this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Stanly County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

West Stanly High School at Randleman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

Location: Randleman, NC

Randleman, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

South Davidson High School at Albemarle High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

Location: Albemarle, NC

Albemarle, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

T Wingate Andrews High School at North Stanly High School