North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rowan County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Rowan County, North Carolina, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rowan County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
West Rowan High School at Northwest Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.