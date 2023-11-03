If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Onslow County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Onslow County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Richlands High School at Northern Nash High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Rocky Mount, NC

Rocky Mount, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwest Onslow High School at Farmville Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Farmville, NC

Farmville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Dixon High School at Havelock High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Havelock, NC

Havelock, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Charles B Aycock High School at Jacksonville High School