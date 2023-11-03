North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Onslow County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Onslow County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Onslow County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Richlands High School at Northern Nash High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwest Onslow High School at Farmville Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Farmville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dixon High School at Havelock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Havelock, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charles B Aycock High School at Jacksonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Jacksonville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.