North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in New Hanover County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
In New Hanover County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school football games on the docket this week. Information on how to watch them is available here.
New Hanover County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Ashley High School at Pine Forest Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Hanover High School at Hillside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Durham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Hanover High School at Charles E. Jordan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Durham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
