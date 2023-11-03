In New Hanover County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school football games on the docket this week. Information on how to watch them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

New Hanover County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Ashley High School at Pine Forest Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

New Hanover High School at Hillside High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Durham, NC

Durham, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

New Hanover High School at Charles E. Jordan High School